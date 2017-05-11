Meet Kunle Remi, The Nollywood Actor, Adesua Etomi Dumped For Banky W (Photos)

The reason why Banky W and Adesua Etomi remained friends for such a long period before they started dating was because Adesua was already seeing someone else in the industry.

According to reliable sources, he’s none other than upcoming actor, Kunle Remi.

Throwback to two years ago, around the time Banky W must have made that call to his bestie, Tunde Demuren. When Banky told Demuren he had met the one, Adesua was still reportedly dating Kunle Remi on the low.

And that was why she insisted on being nothing more than friends.

It was a relationship kept under the wraps and which only very close friends in the Industry knew about. This does not come as a surprise, seeing how lowkey the Actress eventually kept the relationship with her Fiance, Banky W.

Even trips to Kunle Remi’s Lekki apartment at the time were secret. And let’s not forget how smartly they both evaded the dating questions.

Back in November last year, during an interview with Kunle Remi, the actor insisted he was only friends with the actress.

Adding that their strong chemistry in Uduak Isong‘s Falling was simply what it was – an onscreen chemistry.

However, sources close to the two claim a certain ‘busty’ actress came into the picture and everything went downhill from there.

Of course, Banky and Adesua had been friends during this period and it was not until late last year, that the relationship between Kunle and Adesua finally came to an end.

And it was probably the official beginning of Banky and Adesua.