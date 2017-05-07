Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet Olosunde, the Nigerian-American Wonderkid Playing for Manchester United | Photos

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

A young Nigerian footballer, Mathew Olosunde is making waves in faraway England as he prepares to impress for his team, Manchester United. Jose Mourinho surprised English Premier League watchers when he announced some youngsters in the Manchester United team that will play Arsenal at a crucial match at the Emirates today. One of the boys …

The post Meet Olosunde, the Nigerian-American Wonderkid Playing for Manchester United | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.