Meet Paratesh, The Iranian Student Who Looks Like Lionel Messi (Photos)

Lionel Messi’s lookalike nearly ended up in jail after the Iranian student disrupted public order after he was mobbed by fans. The doppelganger, Reza Parastesh, was bombarded for selfies and it led to the police rushing him to a station to diffuse the chaos.

Paratesh also had his car impounded to clear the traffic after the 25-year-old has become a sensation in Iran.

He was urged by his father to pursue a career as a lookalike as he went on to pose for a photo in a No. 10 Barcelona shirt and sent pictures of himself around.

He explains how he was quickly pulled in for an interview, before being a man in demand as he went on to make more effort to look more like the Argentine.

Paratesh said: “Now people really see me as the Iranian Messi and want me to mimic everything he does. When I show up somewhere, people are really shocked. “I’m really happy that seeing me makes them happy and this happiness gives me a lot of energy.”

Parastesh now maintains his beard and hair to look like Messi and often hits the streets in a Barcelona shirt.

