Meet ”Randy Wayne” Benin- Born Nigerian Guy & We The Business Records Boss Who Wears $15million Diamond Grill On His Teeth (Photos)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

C.E.O of We The Business records, Randy Wayne, is one the richest music label executives in United States, and the ”Benin-Born” music boss has joined the league of American celebrities who wear $15million diamond grill on their teeth. American rappers who wear this on their teeth include; Lil Wayne, Birdman and  Lil Jon.

It is also rumoured that Randy, who just completed his multi-million Naira mansion in Nigeria, will be signing new artistes in coming week.  More photos after the cut;

The post Meet ”Randy Wayne” Benin- Born Nigerian Guy & We The Business Records Boss Who Wears $15million Diamond Grill On His Teeth (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

