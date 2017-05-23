Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet the victims of Manchester killings

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An eight-year-old girl is the youngest named so far of the 22 victims killed in a suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, England late Monday. Here is what we know so far about the victims of the terror attack claimed by the Islamic State group, which is the deadliest in Britain since 2005. …

The post Meet the victims of Manchester killings appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.