Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet Tomachy, Nigeria’s ‘largest’ online guide to restaurants, bars, and night life – TheCable

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Meet Tomachy, Nigeria's 'largest' online guide to restaurants, bars, and night life
TheCable
Nigeria has joined the league of countries where online search for best places to wine and dine have been made easy with the launch of Tomachy. Tomachy is a restaurant search and discovery web platform, incorporating mobile app, currently listing …
Online platform sets to promote restaurants, bars in NigeriaP.M. News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.