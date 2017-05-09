Meet Tomachy, Nigeria’s ‘largest’ online guide to restaurants, bars, and night life – TheCable
Meet Tomachy, Nigeria's 'largest' online guide to restaurants, bars, and night life
Nigeria has joined the league of countries where online search for best places to wine and dine have been made easy with the launch of Tomachy. Tomachy is a restaurant search and discovery web platform, incorporating mobile app, currently listing …
Online platform sets to promote restaurants, bars in Nigeria
