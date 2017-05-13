Meet Willie XO, the hip hop artist helping poor communities
When you hear of Nigerian musicians and artists you rarely picture them as one who will care for the indigent…
Read » Meet Willie XO, the hip hop artist helping poor communities on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!