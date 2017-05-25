Melania Trump Doesn’t Seem Very Happy With Her Husband Right Now [Videos]

Can’t say we blame her.

My sympathy for Melania Trump is very limited, given that she happily hopped on board with her husband’s ridiculous Obama ‘birther’ conspiracy, but given what we’ve seen these past few weeks maybe she’s finally seeing the light.

The Donald is enjoying his first overseas trip, eating well-done steak with ketchup wherever he can, but the First Lady doesn’t seem all that keen to hold his tiny hands.

Israel and now Italy – trouble in paradise?

And of course there’s the video of her face during the inauguration:

You might remember that Melania’s official, verified Twitter account actually liked a tweet along these lines earlier this month. The Independent below:

The verified @MELANIATRUMP account briefly liked a tweet featuring the now-infamous image which read: “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump’s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump”. It was only the second tweet the First Lady’s currently-inactive personal account had liked, though it removed it less than an hour afterwards…

Click on the image below and you’ll see the tweet she briefly liked:

I guess it’s a case of ‘you made your bed, now you lie in it’.

It’s a real shame when those dreams of living out your days with a repugnant billionaire are scuppered by him becoming president.

[source:independent]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

