Melania Trump US First Lady can expect a surreal Brussels visit – Pulse Nigeria
|
Melania Trump US First Lady can expect a surreal Brussels visit
Pulse Nigeria
First Lady Melania Trump is set to have a surreal experience in Brussels this week as her hosts line up a visit to a museum of the works of artist Rene Magritte. Published: 31 minutes ago , Refreshed: 28 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!