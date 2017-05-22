Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Melania’s Swat Proves She Hates Donald Just as Much as America Does – Daily Beast

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Beast

Melania's Swat Proves She Hates Donald Just as Much as America Does
Daily Beast
The first lady's hand slap heard 'round the world is far from the first time she's shown disdain for her husband. Welcome to the club. Erin Gloria Ryan. 05.22.17 1:13 PM ET. Maybe Melania Trump, a woman who was once photographed for Vanity Fair forking
Melania's Slap Down and 6 Other Awkward Moments of Trump Visit in IsraelHaaretz
Melania Trump slaps President's hand away to say she won't be treated as a child, says body language expertThe Independent
Another out-of-context video to prove Trump's marriage is definitely on the rocksThe Sydney Morning Herald
New York Daily News –Los Angeles Times –Daily Mail –The Australian
all 272 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.