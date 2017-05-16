Melaye Assassination Saga: Council boss, others get bail

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—A Kogi State high court, yesterday, granted bail to the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government, Taufiq Isah, and four others arraigned over alleged assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye.

Justice Arome Akogwu, who granted the bail to the administrator, who is also the state’s All Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Chairman, said the three weeks the accused had spent in custody was far beyond the period allowed by the Constitution.

Akogwu also said the accused, Taofiq Isa, Ade Obege, Abdullahi Isah, Michael Bamidele and Ahmed Ajayi, through their counsel, A. M. Aliyu (SAN) in his oral application for bail, had undertaken to attend their trials, noting that the prosecuting counsel did not object to the presumption of innocence pleaded by Aliyu.

The judge, therefore, expressed satisfaction with the submission of the defence counsel and granted N1 million bail to each of the accused with a reliable surety, who must be a senior civil servant in the state, in like sum.

He adjourned hearing in the case (to when?).

