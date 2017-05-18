Members of defunct CPC tip Momoh, Galadima as SGF

Defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) members from the southern part of the country yesterday tipped either Chief Tony Momoh or Buba Galadima, an engineer, as the next Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The group also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to outrightly sack the suspended SGF, David Babachir Lawal, for having what it termed the “penchant for corruption” which is not in tandem with the agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

The group, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Ikonomwan Francis, said that it behooves on President Buhari to right the wrong “created in the appointment he has been making so far by replacing the SGF with either Prince Tony Momoh or political workaholic Buba Galadima.”

The statement read in part: “We core members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 17 southern states in Nigeria under the auspices of Southern Mandate wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sack the suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal.

On the need to appoint either Momoh or Galadima as the next SGF, the group said: “These are men who led the defunct CPC to give the now President Muhammadu Buhari over 12 million votes in 2011. This is the only way our President can say thank you to the core members of the defunct CPC.’’

“We wish to reiterate our earlier position that the key appointments Mr. President has made so far are occupied by strangers who do not share the same vision and mission of President Buhari for a better Nigeria. For instance, the suspended SGF Babachir Lawal, came from the blues to occupy the all-important office of the SGF. We are therefore not surprised that he has a penchant for corruption.

“Prince Tony Momoh and Buba Galadima are men of impeccable character who are co-vision bearer with President Muhammadu Buhari. These men made a very strong foundation for President Buhari.’’

