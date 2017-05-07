Haruki Murakami presents a lonely universe of short stories – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|
Haruki Murakami presents a lonely universe of short stories
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In “Drive My Car,” one of two stories named after Beatles tunes in Haruki Murakami's “Men Without Women,” a divorced actor whose ex-wife has died becomes friends with one of her many lovers. Over drinks one night, the actor, whose theater company has …
Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami review – a quiet panic
'Men Without Women' offers taste of Haruki Murakami: book review
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!