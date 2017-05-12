Meningitis: Death toll hits 1,069 in 23 states

The Federal Government has said there have been 13,420 cerebrospinal meningitis cases and 1,069 deaths recorded in 23 states. It noted that efforts by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had led to the decline in some states. Technical Assistant in the NCDC, Dr. Lawal Bakare, in a statement promised that the Federal Government […]

Meningitis: Death toll hits 1,069 in 23 states

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

