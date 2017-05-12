Pages Navigation Menu

Meningitis: Death toll hits 1,069 in 23 states

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Federal Government has said there have been 13,420 cerebrospinal meningitis cases and 1,069 deaths recorded in 23 states. It noted that efforts by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had led to the decline in some states. Technical Assistant in the NCDC, Dr. Lawal Bakare, in a statement promised that the Federal Government […]

