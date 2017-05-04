Pages Navigation Menu

Meningitis kills 8 in Katsina

Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has killed not less than eight people at Tsabu village in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State, an official has said. Alhaji Nasiru Mani, the Director of Primary Health Care of the council, confirmed this to the Nigerian Pilot in Mai’adua on Thursday. Mani said the outbreak of the deadly […]

