Meningitis kills eight persons in Katsina State

Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has killed not less than eight people at Tsabu village in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State, an official has said. Nasiru Mani, the director of primary health care of the council, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mai’adua on Thursday. Mr. Mani said the outbreak …

