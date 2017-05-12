Mentally challenged lady gives birth to beautiful girl in Rivers State (photos)

A mentally challenged lady, yesterday gave birth to a beautiful girl in the streets of Bonny, Rivers State. She was given food and clothes by well-meaning Nigerians who witnessed the birth of her baby. Facebook user, Nkiru Ofoegbu, who took to the social media platform to share the story, wrote;

“am just thanking God for the life of this mad woman that just deliver a beautiful baby girl this morning in bonny”

Here are more photos from the delivery scene;



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

