Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mentally challenged lady gives birth to beautiful girl in Rivers State (photos)

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A mentally challenged lady, yesterday gave birth to a beautiful girl in the streets of Bonny, Rivers State. She was given food and clothes by well-meaning Nigerians who witnessed the birth of her baby. Facebook user, Nkiru Ofoegbu, who took to the social media platform to share the story, wrote;

“am just thanking God for the life of this mad woman that just deliver a beautiful baby girl this morning in bonny”

Here are more photos from the delivery scene;

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Image may contain: one or more people 
Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting and outdoor
Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting, shoes and outdoor
Image may contain: one or more people and people sitting
Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting, shorts and closeup
Image may contain: one or more people and closeup
Image may contain: one or more people, people sleeping and closeup
Image may contain: one or more people and closeup
Image may contain: 1 person, sleeping, baby and closeup
Image may contain: one or more people, shoes and outdoor
Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting, outdoor and food
Image may contain: 5 people, people standing and outdoor
Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting, shorts and outdoor
Image may contain: 1 person, standing and outdoor
Image may contain: 1 person, standing and outdoor
I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.