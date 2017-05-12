Mentally disabled woman gives birth to baby girl in Rivers

A mentally disabled woman has given birth to a bouncing baby girl in Bonny, Rivers State.

She was delivered of the baby Thursday morning with assistance from people in the neighborhood. Her baby was taken good care of by well-wishers who were at the scene of the delivery. The yet to be identified woman was also given food and her baby wrapped in fine dress.

See photos below…

The post Mentally disabled woman gives birth to baby girl in Rivers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

