MEPs debate human rights motions – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
MEPs debate human rights motions
BBC News
The first motion expresses concern at the imprisonment of Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, who was detained last month on suspicion of treason. Mr Hichilema is accused of obstructing the motorcade of President Edgar Lungu when it was …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!