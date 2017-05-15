Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe Actress’ estranged husband still behind bars – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband still behind bars
Pulse Nigeria
Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, is still reportedly behind bars one week after being arraigned in court and remanded in jail over domestic violence charges leveled against him. The Hotelier was remanded in Kirikiri prisons on Tuesday

