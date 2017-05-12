Mercy Aigbe celebrates stepdaughter as she turns 20

Actress, Mercy Aigbe’s step daughter, Adeola oluwabusayo Gentry is a year older today and she took to her Instagram to celebrate her. Adeola is her estranged husband, Lanre’s 20-year-old daughter. The actress shared the above photo and wrote; Wow it’s the big 20 for my love @_gentry_a_ , Adeola mi, oya aso ebi loading 😂😂😂😂 Happy …

