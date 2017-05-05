Mercy Aigbe Denies Cheating On Husband In Explosive Open Letter
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has denied being mentally unstable, cheating on her estranged husband Lanre Gentry, neglecting her parents in an open letter she just released to the public. Larry Gentry, the businessman husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe, had alleged that his wife and mother of his son, is mentally unstable. He had said in […]
