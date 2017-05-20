Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe & Desmond Elliot Adopted As The Latest Widows Liberty Ambassadors

Maritally troubled actress Mercy Aigbe, who her marriage recently hit the rock aimed domestic violence and actor c*m politician, Hon. Desmond Elliot are ‘Widows Liberty Ambassadors’ for the Felix King Foundation/Abolishment of widows maltreatment program. Mercy shared this on her Instagram page and wrote; ‘Today , history beckons as I add my voice to the …

