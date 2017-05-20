Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe, Desmond Elliot vow to fight for Nigerian widows – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe, Desmond Elliot vow to fight for Nigerian widows
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, and actor-turned lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, have vowed to end the trauma Nigerian widows go through. They spoke on Friday at their unveiling as Widows Ambassadors of the African Widows' Summit ahead of the 2017 …
Mercy Aigbe & Desmond Elliot Adopted As The Latest Widows Liberty AmbassadorsInformation Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.