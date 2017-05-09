Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe drops hubby’s name, writes open letter – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 9, 2017


Mercy Aigbe drops hubby's name, writes open letter
Actress Mercy Aigbe has dropped the name of her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, from her social media account. The actress edited Gentry's name from her Instagram handle from @mercyaigbegentry to @realmercyaigbe. She also wrote an open letter to …
