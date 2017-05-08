Mercy Aigbe drops hubby’s name, writes open letter
Actress, Mercy Aigbe has dropped her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry’s last name from her social media account. The actress edited Gentry’s name from her Instagram handle from @mercyaigbegentry to @realmercyaigbe. She also wrote an open letter to Gentry, seeking to know the reason he wanted her dead and also accused him of being on the run.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!