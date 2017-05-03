Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe Gentry’s Husband reportedly restrained from Being Within One-Mile Radius of Her and the Children

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reportedly filed restraining order against her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry who is accused of domestic violence. The order was signed by an Ikeja magistrate court restraining Lanre Gentry from coming anywhere withing one mile of she and her two kids.The application read: Adeola Falade,  a Social Worker from the LAGOS […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.