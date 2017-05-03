Mercy Aigbe Gentry’s Husband reportedly restrained from Being Within One-Mile Radius of Her and the Children

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reportedly filed restraining order against her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry who is accused of domestic violence. The order was signed by an Ikeja magistrate court restraining Lanre Gentry from coming anywhere withing one mile of she and her two kids.The application read: Adeola Falade, a Social Worker from the LAGOS […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

