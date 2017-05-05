Mercy Aigbe issues public statement on domestic abuse

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally spoken out on the domestic violence issue between her and her husband, Lanre Gentry. Aigbe who had maintained a state of silence since the issue was made public, made a statement on Friday morning. She took to her Instagram page with handle @mercilious to give her own side of…

The post Mercy Aigbe issues public statement on domestic abuse appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

