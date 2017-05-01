Mercy Aigbe joins campaign against wife battering
For beautiful Mercy Aigbe, whose battering by her husband few days ago, has made headlines, life goes on. Just as workers marched to celebrate the Special Day, the diva announces she is opening her shop for business and even offers patrons a special discount. “Over to you Jehovah!!!! My dress of course from @mag_divas Off …
The post Mercy Aigbe joins campaign against wife battering appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!