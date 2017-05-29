Mercy Aigbe: Lagos Government demands to take over case from police

The Lagos State Government wants to take over the case of alleged assault on Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe by her husband Lanre Gentry. The state has written the Nigerian police demanding that it forward the duplicate of the case file. The State in the letter written through the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, and dated […]

Mercy Aigbe: Lagos Government demands to take over case from police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

