Mercy Aigbe: Lagos investigates alleged battery by husband

Lagos State Government has ​opened probe into the alleged domestic violence case between Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Lanre Gentry​. ​ Also, the ​government has obtained a restraining order, to end three-year domestic violence between Mrs. Janet Ojeikere and her husband, Mr. Jonathan, who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill her. The Government’s decision […]

Mercy Aigbe: Lagos investigates alleged battery by husband

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

