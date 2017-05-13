MERCY AIGBE LEADS MARCH FOR NOLLYWOOD CELEBS IN SEARCH OF JUSTICE

RECENTLY, when actress, Mercy Aigbe sought justice for the violence she allegedly suffered in the hands of her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, the news was greeted with mixed feelings. This is rightly so because most of the times, victims of domestic violence, perhaps out of the trauma they have been subjected to, prefer to just walk away, leaving all the bitterness behind.

That the Nigerian society has taken a firm stand against violence against women is not in doubt. For instance, recently, when a soldier, Sulaiman Olamilekun, assaulted Nollywood actress, Ebere Ohakwe, aka Jewel Infinity, justice was swift.

The Nigerian Army was quick to sentence him to 28 days imprisonment with hard labour for battering the actress.

However, it is a different ball game when it comes to domestic violence. Although victims are beginning to find their voice, seeking justice still appears a mirage. Below are some of Nigerian actresses who claimed to have suffered physical abuse in the hands of their spouses but never sought for justice let alone getting one.

Katherine Obiang

Actress and TV presenter, Katherine Obiang was once married to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host, Frank Edoho. The actress recounted her ordeal during the stormy years of her marriage; “Just to dare to argue with your husband is like a challenge in your home. The woman is challenging the man and tempers flay and then you snap, then there is a slap. He says ‘I am sorry it is a mistake’ then says ‘sorry I won’t do it again,’ then he does it again, again and again.”

Monalisa Chinda

Monalisa Chinda is also an actress and TV host who was once married to Segun Dejo Richards. She has always spoken up against domestic violence ever since. In December, 2014, she lent her voice to the campaign against domestic violence at the Pearls Conference in Abuja. In a series of tweets, Monalisa revealed that she was once a victim of domestic violence. She also encouraged ladies to avoid abusive relationships.

“I was once a victim of domestic violence but survived and even stronger. So yes, you can. ‘I say NO to domestic violence and you should as well,” she tweeted.

Chika Ike

When actress Chika Ike walked away from her marriage of five years, it was for various reasons. She was to later reveal that the deciding factor for her was a recurring incidence of physical abuse.

She said of the incidence; “It’s been really hard for me to come out straight and talk about this because sometimes, I pinch myself to wake up and not believe that I was a victim of domestic violence.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life, faced a lot of challenges but this is one topic I’ve tried so hard to avoid and have been waiting for the right time but I have come to a resolve that there’s really no right time because every second of the day, lives are being lost due to domestic violence.

“I was a victim of domestic violence in my marriage and that was the singular reason I left my marriage, aside other reasons.”

Tonto Dikeh

In a no-holds-barred interview, controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently opened the eyes of the world to the series of physical abuse she allegedly suffered in the hands of her husband, Churchill Oladunni.

The mother of one revealed that her estranged husband, Churchill, really humiliated her, claiming that the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana has nude photos and videos of her when she ran to them during one of their fights.

The actress also showed photographs of injuries she allegedly sustained in the hands of her husband.

Georgina Onuoha

Georgina Onuoha is one vocal actress who has an opinion on almost any given topic. So it came as no surprise when she shared on Instagram the experience of a woman who claimed to have been molested, beaten and humiliated by her husband.

She also gave some marital advice; “I can imagine her state of mind and what she went through. I for one would have said this same prayers 6 years ago with so much hate in my heart and can count many others who will equally be saying same prayers. But grace, mercy and forgiveness surpass the pain of wickedness. I succumbed to God’s grace and strength.

“May God touch every soul going through pain, give them the grace to forgive and wish them well. Forgiveness is not for the other person, but rather for your own peace of mind and sanity. May God heal us all.”

Ayo Adesanya

Beautiful actress, Ayo Adesanya describes her marriage to her former husband and actor, Goriola Hassan as a loving relationship which was fun until the beatings started and got worse.

In an interview on Moments with MO on Ebony TV, the actress talked about her domestic violence experience.

Recounting her experience, she said that she couldn’t let go because the same man touches her lovingly, caters to her needs and calls her baby. She describes the experience as confusing.

She also urged women to watch out for men who shove them here and there.

Hadiza Adzay

Although she is not an entertainer, Hadiza Adzay, the estranged wife of musician Zaki Adzay, said that she suffered bouts of physical abuse during her union with the singer.

“He slapped me on the face so (and said) ‘get up you must abort this pregnancy today. Now that I am married to you, you want to hook me with pregnancy because I am a celebrity.’ Then there was a wardrobe in our room so I put my tummy in there and then he continued beating me. He had some folic acid in his hand and said I should swallow it and abort the pregnancy. When he gave me I said he should allow me take water, thank God the door was open so I ran away,” she recounted.

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry

With her husband now remanded in Kirikiri Prison on a three-count charge of domestic violence, assault, and threat to life, pending the outcome of a trial which commenced during the week, Mercy Aigbe might just have positioned herself as the poster girl for justice among celebrity victims of domestic violence.

According to information, Lanre Gentry was granted bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in the like sum.

The couple have been married for seven years and the union produced a son.

