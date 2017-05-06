Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe: Mercy Johnson begs fans to pray for her marriage [VIDEO]

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood popular actress, Mercy Johnson has called on her fans to pray that her marriage lasts, because “happily ever after” is not guaranteed any more. The multiple award winning actress took to her Instagram page begging her fans to pray that her marriage with Edo state politician, Prince Odi Okojie, will last. Recall that marriages […]

Mercy Aigbe: Mercy Johnson begs fans to pray for her marriage [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.