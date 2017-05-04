Mercy Aigbe: My wife has mental issues, I have proofs – Husband, Lanre Gentry
Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has disclosed that the Nollywood star has been suffering from psychological problem for long. He said this in a chat with BONonline where he discussed the recent crisis rocking his marriage. Lanre said contrary to the reports making the rounds that he turned the actress […]
Mercy Aigbe: My wife has mental issues, I have proofs – Husband, Lanre Gentry
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!