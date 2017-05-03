Mercy Aigbe obtains restraining order against husband, Lanre Gentry

Famous Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, has finally broken the silence over her marital status with her husband, Lanre Gentry.

The news and pictures of the brutalised actress receiving treatment in the hospital that surfaced online suggest that all was not well with the couple.

However, there were no posts on their social media platforms to confirm the authenticity of the news.

According to LIB, a restraining order with suit number: FC/AL/25/2017, issued by an Ikeja Magistrates’ court was obtained by the battered actress.

In its ruling, the court stipulates that Lanre Gentry is restrained from going anywhere within a one-mile radius of the applicant and the two children in her custody.

Reports also confirm that Gentry has been served with the papers as of Tuesday evening.

