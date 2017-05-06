Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe: Police declares estranged husband, Lanre Gentry wanted, 3 others arrested

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Police Command has declared the estrange husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe wanted. Three other uspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. The Divisional Police officer of the Ojudu division, CSP, Fatai Shoetan, in a report, said “Lanre Gentry is now at large and three suspects arrested were charged to […]

Mercy Aigbe: Police declares estranged husband, Lanre Gentry wanted, 3 others arrested

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.