Mercy Aigbe: Prisons condition is terrible – Actress husband, Gentry

Estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, has called on government to improve prison facilities across Nigeria instead of getting involved in issues of domestic violence. Gentry said the Medium Prison, Kirikiri is supposed to be a correctional facility but instead, it is an overpopulated arena where people die every night. Recall, Lanre …

The post Mercy Aigbe: Prisons condition is terrible – Actress husband, Gentry appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

