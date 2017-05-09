Mercy Aigbe shares new photo of alleged maltreatment by husband

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has revealed more evidence of domestic violence in the hands of husband, Lanre Gentry. In her latest Instagram post, she called out her husband, Lanre, for trying to run away from justice and allegedly for conniving with the Police. Mercy also posted a picture of her in the hospital when Gentry allegedly …

