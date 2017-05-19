Mercy Aigbe sued N500m by Lady accused of sex with hubby

Opemititi Ajayi, the lady accused by Mercy Aigbe of sleeping with her husband, Lanre Gentry has demanded N500 million as compensation for damages from the Nollywood star.

Reports say Opemititi via her lawyer, Afolabi Fashanu, has turned around to accuse Mercy of “defamation of character and cyber bullying’.

Recall that Mercy had, in an interview, said that she parted ways with her husband after she learnt he was “sleeping with a lady which (sic) is my best friend Opemititi and his PAs…”

Opemititi’s lawyers, Afolabi Fashanu and Co of Abeokuta claimed the interview has damaged Opemititi’s reputation and that she is seeking reparation of N500million.

Wrote the lawyer: ‘Our client has denied strongly that apart from that you were not close friends as falsely claimed by you, She did not at any time sleep with your husband.

“By the said words you have paraded our client as a traitor, prostitute, husband snatcher, adulterous, irresponsible, of bad moral character and low morals and indeed a woman of easy virtue”.

Mercy Aigbe is yet to respond to this legal threat and fallout.

The post Mercy Aigbe sued N500m by Lady accused of sex with hubby appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

