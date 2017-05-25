Mercy Aigbe visits Face Surgeon in The UK

Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe is currently on a visit to the United Kingdom. The actress is visiting a an oral and maxillofacial surgeon to treat the injuries she sustained when she was allegedly battered by her estranged husband. Sharing photos of her session with the surgeon on her Instagram page, she captioned them: In the UK […]

