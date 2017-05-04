Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe Was Coughing Blood, Severely Bruised When She Reported At The Station – Lagos Commissioner

The Lagos state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lola Akande has disclosed that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry reported at the station coughing blood in the aftermath of the domestic abuse and assault carried out on her by her husband of seven years, Lanre Gentry. The Lagos State Commissioner while speaking to newsmen revealed…

