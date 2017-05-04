Mercy Aigbe Was Coughing Blood, Severely Bruised When She Reported At The Station – Lagos Commissioner
The Lagos state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lola Akande has disclosed that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry reported at the station coughing blood in the aftermath of the domestic abuse and assault carried out on her by her husband of seven years, Lanre Gentry. The Lagos State Commissioner while speaking to newsmen revealed…
The post Mercy Aigbe Was Coughing Blood, Severely Bruised When She Reported At The Station – Lagos Commissioner appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!