Mercy Aigbe: We saw actress coughing blood with bruises all over her body – Lagos Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lola Akande, has revealed that it was disheartening to see actress Mercy Aigbe’s condition when she came to her office to report what she went through in the hands of her estrange husband, Lanre Gentry. The Commissioner told newsmen in Lagos that the actress was […]

Mercy Aigbe: We saw actress coughing blood with bruises all over her body – Lagos Commissioner

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

