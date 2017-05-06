Mercy Aigbe: Why I won’t laugh at celebrities battered by husbands – Juliet Ibrahim
Nollywood Ghanaian-born actress, Juliet Ibrahim has joined her voice to several others to speak up against domestic violence. The actress and mother of one whose 4-year-old marriage to Kwadwo Safo Katanka crashed in 2014 also slammed celebrities who mock their colleagues when they were abused in their marriage. Recall that most recently, actress Mercy Aigbe … Continue reading Mercy Aigbe: Why I won’t laugh at celebrities battered by husbands – Juliet Ibrahim
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
