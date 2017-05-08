Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter Michelle; The Hottest Model Under 16? See Why She May Be! – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Michelle; The Hottest Model Under 16? See Why She May Be!
Information Nigeria
Mercy Aigbe-Gentry's model teen daughter, Michelle is all grown up and it looks like the teenager is arguably the hottest model below 16. The 15-year-old who has close to 220k followers on her Instagram engages her followers with her quite stunning photos.
Domestic Violence: Mercy Aigbe accuses estranged hubby of conniving with police
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!