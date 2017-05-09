Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry Reportedly Imprisoned

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry, who didn’t show up at the Police Station and even in court claiming he was sick, have been allegedly imprisoned. He was imprisoned after he couldn’t meet up his 500K bail conditions. According to @officialbestonollywood, the Lagos hotelier was remanded in Kirikiri Prison. Source: Instag

The post Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry Reportedly Imprisoned appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

