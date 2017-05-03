Mercy Masika nominated thrice, Willy Paul and Bahati snubbed again, in Groove Awards – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Mercy Masika nominated thrice, Willy Paul and Bahati snubbed again, in Groove Awards
The Star, Kenya
Celebrated female gospel singer Mercy Masika made a major comeback with her song Mwema last year after a long musical hiatus. The song propelled her back to success and since then, she has been the most sought-after and loved gospel artiste in Kenya …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!