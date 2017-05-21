Mercy Masika-“We have a joint bank account though he’s in charge of our money.” – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Mercy Masika-"We have a joint bank account though he's in charge of our money."
The Standard
It's a Wednesday and Mercy Masika is busy with the first business of the day – a meeting with the crew of the music business she runs with her husband David Muguro, who is also her manager. As the meeting went on, she notes from the corner of her eye …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!