Merkel, After Discordant G-7 Meeting, Is Looking Past Trump – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Merkel, After Discordant G-7 Meeting, Is Looking Past Trump
New York Times
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany in Munich on Sunday. “The times in which we could rely fully on others, they are somewhat over,” she said. Credit Christian Bruna/European Pressphoto Agency. BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, …
DC Roundup: Trump Returns From Europe, G-7 Climate Talks, Russia Probe
Following Trump's trip, Merkel says Europe can't rely on 'others.' She means the US
Op-Ed: US should focus on the economy and skip irrelevant talking forums
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!