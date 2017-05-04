Merkel backs defence minister in terrorism probe into army officer
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday expressed her support for Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen in a controversy surrounding an army officer suspected of posing as a refugee in order to carry out terrorist attacks. “The minister has the full support of the chancellor and the entire government in her effort to clarify all aspects…
The post Merkel backs defence minister in terrorism probe into army officer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!