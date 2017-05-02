Merkel en route to Sochi for meeting with Putin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is en route to the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders are set to meet at Putin’s residence to discuss preparations for July’s Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, as well as the conflicts in eastern Ukraine and Syria. According to Merkel’s spokesman,…
